Wingstop is bringing the flavor this football season with its latest Wingstop Drop – Cam Ward’s #1 Picks*, available nationwide beginning today. Rookie quarterback and #1 draft pick Cam Ward has built his go-to lineup of four bold flavors, so fans can order just like him for gameday.

Cam Ward’s #1 Picks are fit for all wing cravings – classic and boneless – with 20 wings; large, seasoned fries; and 2 ranch dips – feeding the whole gameday crew, at a great value. To run Cam’s play exactly, fans can select:

5 Lemon Pepper classic wings

5 Hot Honey Rub classic wings

5 Mango Habanero boneless wings

5 Hickory Smoked BBQ boneless wings

“I’m always craving Wingstop,” said Cam Ward. “Lemon Pepper has been my day-one flavor, but the rest of the flavors? You can’t miss! I can’t pick just one, so my order has the best of both – classic and boneless wings – and all my favorite flavors. You best believe I’ll be ordering from Wingstop to fuel up for my big debut.”

Cam Ward’s #1 Picks are one of three Ultimate Meal Deals that Wingstop debuted for the football season – whether fans are craving classic, boneless or both – starting at just $17.99 for wings, sides and dips.

“Nothing fuels football season like Wingstop, and Wingstop is here to dominate game day,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “There’s nothing worse than calling the wrong play when you’re hosting, but Wingstop’s new Ultimate Meal Deals are a guaranteed win – bringing the flavor that never misses.”

Cam Ward’s #1 Picks and the other Wingstop Ultimate Meal Deals are available to order starting today, August 27, at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app for a limited time.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.