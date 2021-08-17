Wingstop Elevates its Digital Team

Wingstop, the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, today announced Stacy Peterson will now serve as EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer and the promotion of Marisa Carona to SVP, Chief Growth Officer and Stevie Benjamin to SVP of Digital Marketing.

These changes support the significant investments Wingstop is making to drive one-to-one interactions with the more than 25 million guests in its first-party data platform and, with nearly 65% digital sales, support the brand's drive to achieve its stated goal of 100% digital transactions. Additionally, this new structure allows the brand to further its transition from the traditional promotion-based marketing approach that is typically seen in the restaurant industry to a digital, platform-based strategy.

"As we continue making meaningful investments in our tech stack, we decided to take a page from the structure of many leading tech companies, which often house marketing and digital/IT functions together to supplement a 'MarTech' structure," says Charlie Morrison, Wingstop Chairman and CEO. "With this, we'll have two distinct agile and collaborative teams that focus on varying levels of communication to our guests. One which will lead 'micro,' one-to-one communication, and one which will lead 'macro,' one-to-many communication."

Stacy joined Wingstop in 2013 and is well-recognized as a leading technology executive in the restaurant industry. The expansion of her responsibilities as Chief Digital and Technology Officer follows Wingstop's incredible growth in digital sales throughout the pandemic and underscores the opportunity to engage guests through leveraging first party data.

Since joining Wingstop in 2015, Marisa has been fast-tracking up the company ladder after leading key areas of the business including corporate strategy, ESG, training, and serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and Vice President of Strategy.

Stevie joined Wingstop in mid-2021 as VP of Media after successful stints leading media strategy at MillerCoors, Target and Discover. As SVP of Digital Marketing, Stevie will lead the national media and customer relationship marketing functions for Wingstop with a sharp focus on one-to-one customer marketing.

The new structure will further support Wingstop's vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand.