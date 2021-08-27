Wingstop Elevates Michael Skipworth to COO and Alex Kaleida to CFO

Wingstop announced the promotion of Michael Skipworth to president and Chief Operating Officer, and Alex Kaleida to Chief Financial Officer. Michael succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the Company's COO who has resigned after being recruited to become CEO of a private equity-backed company.

"I'm thrilled to provide amazing growth opportunities within our organization for both Michael and Alex," says Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "People are the foundation of our business, and I truly believe we have some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the industry. This enables us to promote from within, which equates to amazing opportunities and continued growth for our Wingstop team members."

Michael joined Wingstop in December 2014 and most recently served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he has worked closely as Charlie's right-hand partner and esteemed colleague to drive the business forward and has been a key player in propelling the brand's success. Included in this success, Charlie and Michael took the brand public together in 2015, celebrating one of the industry's most successful IPOs, with more than 700 percent total shareholder return to-date.

Alex joined Wingstop in 2019 as VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, immediately working closely with Michael, and in his most recent role led Investor Relations, fostering key relationships with shareholders and the investment community. With previous leadership roles at Wendy's and Kraft Heinz Company, Alex is a well-respected leader within the industry and possess a wealth of financial knowledge and deep understanding of financial impacts and levers across marketing, digital, operations and more.