Wingstop Inc. announced an expansion of its ongoing efforts to assist people and communities impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.

Through a partnership with the American Red Cross, Wingstop is making it easier for guests to support wildfire relief efforts. When ordering through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop mobile app, customers can round up to the nearest dollar at checkout to benefit the Red Cross. Over the next month, 100% of contributions made through our round up program will be donated to the Red Cross.

“It has been tragic to see the devastation impacting California residents affected by wildfires, especially in Los Angeles County. At Wingstop, we are committed to helping those in need. Disasters like these can devastate entire communities, making it essential for those with resources to step in and provide assistance. These wildfires are among the most destructive in California’s history, and timely relief is crucial for those affected,” said Wingstop CEO and President, Michael Skipworth. “We are truly grateful to the first responders who are working heroically and tirelessly to protect our communities. As a company that deeply values relationships, we are dedicated to supporting the Southern California community in meaningful ways as they work to rebuild. This commitment is the foundation of our partnership with the Red Cross over the next month as the fires continue to impact people throughout the region.”

In addition to raising funds through the round-up program, Wingstop will continue to offer free meals to first responders when they show their badge at the register, take food to local fire stations and medical facilities to help feed first responders, law enforcement and emergency personnel on site.