Just in time for NBA tip-off, Wingstop – the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA – is turning up the heat with its latest Wingstop Drop: a partnership with rising basketball star, Dylan Harper.

Known for his dynamic play on the court, Dylan’s also a day-one Wingstop fan – eating his favorite Hot Honey Rub wings four times a week. Now he’s teaming up with the brand to launch the Game Time Flavor Bundle, inspired by his go-to order.

“The Game Time Flavor Bundle is the ultimate play for hosting, from gametime to any time,” said Mark Christenson, Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With your choice of bold flavors and the cooked-to-order quality that Wingstop is known for, it feeds your whole crew and turns any occasion into the moment.”

The Game Time Flavor Bundle includes:

24 classic wings in up to 4 bold flavors (Dylan’s lineup: Hot Honey Rub, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero)

5 pieces of Cajun corn

Large seasoned fries

3 ranch dips

2 drinks

“No kidding, I eat Wingstop all the time – it’s just part of my routine, and something I crave,” said basketball rookie, Dylan Harper. “I’m a day one Wingstop fan, and the Game Time Flavor Bundle is how I order with my friends and teammates. Whether I’m grabbing dinner after practice or gearing up for a big game, Wingstop is always in my lineup.”

The Game Time Flavor Bundle is available nationwide at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app for a limited time.