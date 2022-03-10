Wingstop Gives Away Free Ranch in Honor of National Ranch Day

People go crazy over Wingstop Inc.'s ranch. As a common topic on social, fans speculate about its ingredients, want to drink it and have gone as far to say they'd give their kidney for a lifetime supply. Today, in celebration of this unrivaled fandom and National Ranch Day, Wingstop is giving flavor enthusiasts its famous dip free of charge and offering insider tips for fans to spice up their ranch game for days to come.

For any digital purchase made on Wingstop.com/app, simply add one regular-sized, house made ranch to your cart and enter the code "RANCHDAY" today, March 10, to get the dip for free. What's the secret menu hack, you ask? In addition to your side of ranch, up your flavor game by adding a side of flavor to your cart. Combine both sauces into one cup, mix together and dip for a next-level flavor experience.

"Our ranch is a lifestyle – plain and simple" says Wingstop's Director of Culinary, Chef Larry Bellah. "But if 'plain' isn't your jam, one of my favorite secret menu hacks is to mix one of our 11 flavors with ranch for a one-of-a-kind flavored ranch combo. Our most loyal fans deserve to hold one of our precious secrets in their hands, especially on the holiday that crowns ranch king."

Chef Larry recommends the following flavored ranch combinations for every taste preference:

For spice fans: Mix in Atomic for some serious heat, complemented by the cooling effect of the ranch.

For a side of sweet: Incorporate Hawaiian, Mango Habanero or Spicy Korean Q into your ranch cup for a sweet balance to the savory ranch base.

For tried-and-true picks: Turn to some traditional flavors like Hickory Smoked BBQ, Original Hot and Mild for can't-go-wrong combos.

While celebrating National Ranch Day, fans are encouraged to share their ranch pictures on social media using #WingstopRanch for the chance to keep the free ranch coming.