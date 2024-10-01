This October in honor of National Children’s Health Day, Wingstop is launching a month-long initiative to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help make a difference in the lives of children everywhere with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. For the entire month of October, Wingstop fans can round up their checks on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

“As the Wingstop business continues to drive industry-leading growth, our obligation to give back grows as well,” said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop’s President & CEO. “The work that is happening at St. Jude is remarkable and we believe our fans will embrace the opportunity to contribute to St. Jude’s lifesaving mission – finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

Round-up donations will help fund the St. Jude research to cure childhood cancer, and ensure that families impacted by pediatric cancer do not receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Wingstop, which is providing customers and fans a simple way to give back to others by rounding up at checkout,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. Thanks to support from partnerships like this, St. Jude can help give more children that chance by continuing to advance research and treatment for kids in the U.S. and around the world.”

To round up in support of St. Jude, flavor fans can visit Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.