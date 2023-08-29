    Wingstop Launches New Cajun Meal Deal

    Industry News | August 29, 2023
    Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal.
    Wingstop
    The product starts at $8.99.

    Wingstop launched the Cajun Meal Deal – a new menu innovation that packs everything fans crave into one easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor. Only available at Wingstop, the meal comes in fans’ choice of a cooked-to-order chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or crispy tenders with craveable loaded fries, drizzled with Wingstop’s signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning.

    Available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time, this meal – complete with a cold beverage – is packed with flavor at a compelling value, starting at just $8.99.

    “Wingstop’s Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave,” says Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. “Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value.”

    The Cajun Meal Deal can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more