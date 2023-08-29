Wingstop Launches New Cajun Meal Deal

Wingstop launched the Cajun Meal Deal – a new menu innovation that packs everything fans crave into one easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor. Only available at Wingstop, the meal comes in fans’ choice of a cooked-to-order chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or crispy tenders with craveable loaded fries, drizzled with Wingstop’s signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning.

Available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time, this meal – complete with a cold beverage – is packed with flavor at a compelling value, starting at just $8.99.

“Wingstop’s Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave,” says Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. “Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value.”

The Cajun Meal Deal can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.