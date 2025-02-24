Wingstop is changing the flavor game with new, crispier chicken tenders, now available nationwide. Tender fans can say goodbye to bland, basic chicken tenders and get their hands on Wingstop’s crispy tenders, hand sauced-and-tossed in one of Wingstop’s 12 bold flavors, paired with the brand’s iconic ranch dip for the ultimate flavor experience.

Unlike the plain chicken tenders and strips across the market, Wingstop’s new crispy tenders serve as a vehicle for the brand’s craft-made sauces – fan-favorite Hot Honey Rub, tried-and-true OG Hot and legendary Lemon Pepper, to name a few. Bringing the flavor in a big way, Wingstop is giving away 1 million tenders for free at Wingstop.com/MillionTenderGiveaway.

“Chicken tenders are everywhere, but let’s be honest, no one can do flavor like Wingstop,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “Our new crispy tenders are hand sauced-and-tossed in our bold flavors, satisfying the cravings of our loyal fans and bringing new guests into Wingstop to experience flavor – our key differentiator.”

Knowing fans are craving quality and value, Wingstop’s 3-piece tender combo is only $9.99, complete with seasoned fries, a drink and ranch that’s made in house, each morning. For bigger cravings and groups, the new Flavor Feast bundle comes with 16 boneless wings and 6 crispy tenders, large fries and three dips for $23.99.