    Wingstop Launches Orange Szechuan Flavor for Limited Time

    Industry News | December 1, 2021

    Wingstop, the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, today introduced its newest limited-time flavor, Orange Szechuan, available at all locations.

    The perfect balance of spicy and sweet, Wingstop's Orange Szechuan sauce features mandarin orange, soy and traditional Szechuan peppers for a unique twist on the classic flavor.

    "Orange Szechuan was a trending flavor request from our guests and listening to what they're craving is always part of our innovative approach. Our unique Wingstop take on Orange Szechuan creates a sweet and spicy flavor profile inspired by the most authentic ingredients," says Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "Whether enjoyed alone or as part of a meal with one of our signature sides, like freshly cut seasoned fries, our Orange Szechuan wings and thighs will create a fun new flavor experience. We look forward to offering new and exciting flavors like Orange Szechuan for our guests to enjoy."

    Available for a limited time, Orange Szechuan joins Wingstop's flavor lineup consisting of 11 bold, distinctive and craveable flavors. Flavor fans can try crispy, juicy and always cooked-to-order classic wings, boneless wings, bone-in thighs and Thigh Bites sauced and tossed to perfection in mouth-watering tangy citrus sweetness.

    Fans can get their flavor fix by ordering online at Wingstop.com or downloading the Wingstop app. Check out Orange Szechuan and learn more at Wingstop.com.           

