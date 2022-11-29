Wingstop Launches Round-Up Campaign

This Giving Tuesday, Wingstop is launching a Round-Up program that gives flavor fans more reason to feel good about satisfying their flavor cravings through local charitable give back beginning today.

During checkout on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app, guests now have the option to "opt-in" and round-up their check to the nearest dollar figure. All Round-Up proceeds will go to Wingstop Charities – Wingstop's nonprofit corporation – with a mission to engage youth in pursuit of their passions through art, sports, career, education and food. This program will allow Wingstop Charities to diversify donations and make a greater impact in communities in the form of grants where Wingstop's flavor is currently served.

"Wingstop is committed to strengthening the neighborhoods that we serve through community grants, team member assistance and scholarships," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "Now, with the launch of Round-Up, our passionate fans and guests can get in on our charitable giving efforts with the click of a button, while ordering their favorite craveable flavor offerings. We're excited to see how our fans embrace this opportunity to impact their local communities."

Since inception in 2016, Wingstop Charities – in partnership with Wingstop franchisees – has given back over $1 million in community grants to more than 130 organizations in 87 cities across the United States. Wingstop Charities anticipates the new Round-Up program can increase funding raised by more than $2 million annually. This creates a substantial opportunity to engage youth in the communities Wingstop serves.