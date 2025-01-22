Wingstop announced the launch of new flavor, Sweet Chili Glaze.

Sweet Chili Glaze offers a bold flavor profile unlike anything you’ve ever tried on a wing before. It’s a sweet and spicy fusion of sweet chili and rich hoisin with a bold kick of red chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds for an extra crunch. Much like the sweet + heat style LTOs before its time like Hot Honey Rub, Maple Sriracha and Sweet BBQ Blaze, it’s just what our fans crave from the Flavor Experts!

Sweet Chili Glaze was first tested in Singapore and performed exceptionally well in international markets, surpassing all historic benchmarks. Wingstop’s culinary team worked directly with partners in the region to refine the flavor, so while Wingstop knows that it would satisfy international cravings, the flavor comes to its loyal fanbase in its U.S. market first.

Sweet Chili Glaze will launch in restaurants nationwide but it’s not sticking around forever, so be sure to get some before it’s gone!