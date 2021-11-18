Wingstop Launches Uniforms Made from Recycled Plastic Water Bottles

Wingstop announced the launch of its new uniform program, which features an array of clothing made from recycled plastic water bottles. Based on Wingstop's anticipated order volume and usage, the brand estimates more than two million plastic water bottles will be recycled to make the new clothing. Sustainable clothing is just one of many initiatives Wingstop is implementing to support its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

"As Wingstop continues expanding and growing, we're mindful of our footprint and how we give back to the communities in which we serve," says Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "The new uniform program is an exciting step toward making large-scale changes for the better and is a great asset as we continue curating a highly-engaged workforce that is proud of where they work and what that company stands for."

The stylish yet eco-friendly uniform line from The LogoLink Group, affiliate partner of Boundless Network, features a front of house "crew member tee," back of house "chef shirt," manager polos, caps and visors as well as optional outwear like vests and jackets. Not only can team members feel great in updated fashionable and functional uniforms, they can also feel good about reducing their footprint. Sample benefits from Wingstop's sustainable uniforms:

Crew member tee = 6 bottles

Chef shirt = 10 bottles

Manager polo = 20 bottles

The launch of Wingstop's new uniform program comes just months after the brand moved into its new Global Support Center (GSC) in Addison, Texas, which is 100 percent powered by local wind from the Engie Live Oak Wind Farm in San Angelo, Texas. After acquiring the building in 2019, the three-story, single occupancy corporate office building underwent a complete interior renovation requiring more than a year of design and conceptual strategy. Excess building materials, furniture, and office supplies collected during the renovation were donated on behalf of Wingstop Charities to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Genesis Women's Shelter, and Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep.

To capture Wingstop's great work and commitment to ESG, Wingstop launched a website called Flavor for Good, which outlines three key focus areas for the brand: waste management; diversity, equity and inclusion; and community.