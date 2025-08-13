From sneaker drops to surprise albums to pop up shops, drop culture runs on hype and heat. And now, Wingstop is getting in on the drop action, bringing that same anticipation and craveability to the world of flavor, launching Wingstop Drop – a series giving fans access to irresistible offers, flavors, merch collabs and limited-run releases that fans are craving.

Each drop is a new reason for our fans to pull up – debuting each week through the start of football season for flavor that only Wingstop can deliver. The first Wingstop Drop? Buy-One-Get-One free chicken sandwiches* now through Sunday, August 17, with Wingstop challenging guests to try all 12 bold flavors on the Wingstop chicken sandwich. Fans won’t want to miss the next drop, and Wingstop promises to bring the heat.

“Wingstop Drop is our way of bringing drop culture into our world of flavor,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “It’s made for the trend setters – the flavor cravers, the culture creators and the fans who know what’s hot and want it first. Summer is almost over, but Wingstop is bringing nothing but heat for the start of football season, starting strong with BOGO chicken sandwiches, and setting the tone for what’s to come: bold, can’t-miss moments.”

Fans can claim their BOGO free chicken sandwich with promo code BOGOSAMMY when they add an a la carte sandwich or sandwich combo on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app – but only for a limited time.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.