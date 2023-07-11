Wingstop Names Anne Fischer Chief Growth Officer

Wingstop announced that Anne Fischer is joining the team as SVP, Chief Growth Officer. Fischer will lead Wingstop’s marketing and digital strategies.

Fischer brings a deep understanding of the restaurant industry, with a proven track record. Prior to joining Wingstop, Fischer held the Chief Marketing & Digital Officer title at Papa John’s International, where she spent eight years of her career. She has more than 20 years of combined experience in quick-service and hospitality industries, including marketing and sales leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

“I truly believe we are just getting started at Wingstop, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Anne join our team,” says Wingstop’s president & CEO, Michael Skipworth. “Anne is a natural culture fit and a proven leader who will help Wingstop continue to execute its marketing and digital strategies on our mission to Serve the World Flavor.”

Fischer's appointment comes as Wingstop sets it sights on 20 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and makes strategic investments in its digital platform, with more than 35 million users in Wingstop’s digital database.

“Chicken wings and chicken sandwiches sauced-and-tossed in craveable flavors what’s not to love?” says Fischer. “I’m a huge fan of the brand and I can’t wait to join this best-in-class team to scale Wingstop in our journey to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand and make Wingstop a household name.”