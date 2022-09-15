Wingstop Names Craig Sherwood SVP of U.S. Development

Wingstop announced the appointment of Craig Sherwood as its SVP of U.S. Development. Craig will lead domestic development and focus on executing Wingstop's domestic development playbook through new and existing franchisees as the brand scales its U.S. footprint.

"I'm excited for Craig to join the brand at such a pivotal time as we look to scale our 1,600+ restaurants base to 4,000 plus across the country," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop President and CEO. "With an average unit volume of $1.6 million and our industry leading unit economics, our franchisees continue to reinvest in Wingstop and position us with a strong domestic pipeline fueling development growth for Wingstop. We have a great deal of white space across the country, and Craig's leadership and experience of domestic franchised development make him an incredible asset for our brand."

Craig previously served as the VP of U.S. Development at Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. where he oversaw all aspects of domestic franchise development, real estate and construction. He also served as the Chief Development Officer at Gold's Gym and held various development-focused roles at other franchised brands including Sonic Drive-In and Yum! Brands.

Wingstop's compelling business model provides industry-leading returns for its franchisees and has fueled record development for the brand in 2022, opening a record 127 net new units for the first half of 2022, and has a target of 7,000 plus restaurants globally.