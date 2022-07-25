Wingstop to Offer Free Wings on National Chicken Wing Day

On Friday, July 29 – National Chicken Wing Day – Wingstop is giving fans the extra flavor they crave in the form of five free wings, always hand sauced-and-tossed and cooked to order.

Fans can get five free classic or boneless wings with any qualifying purchase on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app with code FREEWINGS. To get free wings delivered directly to your door, a $10 minimum purchase applies.

Enjoying wings on National Chicken Wing Day is delicious, but Wingstop wants you to feel even better about free wings: for every offer redemption, we’re donating a dollar – up to $100,000 – to Wingstop Charities.