National Chicken Wing Day is just around the corner on Monday, July 29. To celebrate the holiday, Wingstop has flavor fans covered.

This Monday, fans can get five (5) free wings with any qualifying purchase, redeemable with the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app. From the most iconic flavors like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and OG Hot, to the newest menu add – Hot Honey Rub – the deal gives fans a reason to try something new.

And as a reminder, fans can take advantage of Wingstop’s Summer of Flavor Bundle for only $24.99, complete with 25 boneless wings, a large fry, a side of Cajun Corn, three dips and two 20oz drinks.