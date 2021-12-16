Wingstop Promotes Donnie Upshaw to Chief People Officer

Wingstop today announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw to Chief People Officer. Donnie joined Wingstop in 2018 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of People.

"After nearly 4 years of transformational leadership and growth, I'm thrilled to congratulate Donnie on this wonderful achievement," says Wingstop Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact on our talent framework and culture, which has propelled us forward with industry-leading growth."

Donnie has been instrumental in instilling The Wingstop Way – Wingstop's differentiating cultural values defined by Service-Minded, Authentic, Entrepreneurial and Fun. He also led the process for the purchase and complete renovation of Wingstop's Global Support Center (GSC) in Addison, TX. Fully wind-powered and spanning more than 75,000 square feet, the building features areas that promote collaboration and deliver an enhanced office environment while supporting Wingstop's mission to Serve the World Flavor.

As CPO, Donnie will continue leading culture and the talent management strategy for Wingstop's GSC and corporate restaurants, focused on building and retaining top talent.