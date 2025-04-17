Since its debut in 2022, Wingstop fans have gone crazy over Hot Honey Rub with its popularity making it the best performing LTO in Wingstop history and earning it a permanent spot on the menu. Even stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hannah Hidalgo have solidified Hot Honey Rub as an integral part of pregame rituals.

Wingstop’s Hot Honey Rub fans can now take their obsession to new heights with the new Hot Honey Rub Box. The box features three crispy tenders, freshly sauced and tossed in Hot Honey Rub, on a bed of Hot Honey fries with a dipping sauce of choice all for $8, while supplies last.

Wait, Hot Honey Rub fries? Yes, you read that correctly. Wingstop’s fan-favorite flavor is a craveable dry rub that blends the smooth sweetness of honey with a bold, fiery kick from cayenne pepper and ancho chili. With this box, Wingstop is making it easy to order what fans and celebs are craving the most.