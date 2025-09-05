Wingstop is taking game day to the next level with its latest Wingstop Drop: Smoky Chipotle Rub*, the newest LTO flavor. Starting today, Sept. 3 – just in time for kickoff – fans can lock in bold flavor, when ordering their game day wings.

Inspired by the classic smoky BBQ taste with a kick of fire-roasted peppers, Smoky Chipotle Rub packs a punch. With hints of honey and paprika, the craveable dry rub hits on wings for both sweet and savory fans.

“Football is here, and so is Wingstop, ready to satisfy all gameday cravings,” said Mark Christenson, Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Just in time for the first full weekend of football, our new Smoky Chipotle Rub brings bold, distinctive flavor for a guaranteed win …. because gameday isn’t complete without Wingstop.”

Rookie QB and OG Wingstop fan Cam Ward got a first taste of the flavor ahead of his regular season debut this week saying, “That’s the play right there. You know Lemon Pepper is my can’t beat, but Smoky Chipotle Rub that’s major.”

Fans can try Smoky Chipotle Rub starting today, Sept. 3 – available for a limited time.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.