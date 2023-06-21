Wingstop Releases Secret Menu in Honor of Marvel Studios' 'Secret Invasion' TV Series

Wingstop has joined forces with Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion”, streaming today (June 21) on Disney+, inviting Wingstop fans into a world of shapeshifting mystery and deceit where they can prove their loyalty and declassify mystery flavors.

Available now, Wingstop e-club members can uncover a secret menu and find declassified flavors on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app. The flavors, aptly named Secretly Sweet and Flavor Invasion, are described below: