    Wingstop Releases Secret Menu in Honor of Marvel Studios' 'Secret Invasion' TV Series

    Industry News | June 21, 2023
    One of Wingstop's secret flavors.
    Wingstop
    Customers can find secret flavors on the website or app.

    Wingstop has joined forces with Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion”, streaming today (June 21) on Disney+, inviting Wingstop fans into a world of shapeshifting mystery and deceit where they can prove their loyalty and declassify mystery flavors.  

    Available now, Wingstop e-club members can uncover a secret menu and find declassified flavors on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app. The flavors, aptly named Secretly Sweet and Flavor Invasion, are described below: 

    • Secretly Sweet – Mango Habanero and tangy citrus balanced with rich Asian flavors 
    • Flavor Invasion – Savory garlic tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and buttery parmesan 
