Wingstop Rolls Out Hot Honey Rub for the Summer

It's officially summer and Wingstop Inc. is turning the heat up another notch with a limited-time flavor that's a match for the season. Beginning this week, fans get their hands on Wingstop's new Hot Honey Rub that's different from the rest.

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub flavor pairs the sweetness of honey with a mouthwatering kick of heat from cayenne pepper and ancho chili. But this isn't the sticky, gooey hot honey that people have grown to expect. Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is a crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub – a flavor elevation and redirection that's sure to excite fans' tastebuds.

"We had to get in on the hot honey game in a way that only the Flavor Experts could – with a dry rub differentiator," says Marisa Carona, Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer. "Spicy and sweet fans can unite for this buzz-worthy marriage of the two. At Wingstop, we're constantly innovating to stay top of mind and we're confident this craveable, standout flavor will excite our most loyal and future fans alike."

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub can be hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' favorite proteins – classic or boneless wings and crispy tenders. The flavor will be available through the summer season at all locations, while supplies last, so get 'em while they're hot.

For those seeking a great deal, fans can sample Hot Honey Rub alongside their choice of Wingstop's other 11 bold flavors with the Boneless Meal Deal. This bundle comes with 20 boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $15.99. Fans nationwide can #TryHotHoneyRub by ordering online at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app.