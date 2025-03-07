Get ready to dip into history! As one of the brand’s most-talked-about menu items, fans have begged for Wingstop’s iconic ranch to be bottled – and now, in honor of National Ranch Day, Wingstop is auctioning off its first-ever “official” bottle of Wingstop ranch, complete with access to a year’s supply of ranch refills. To add to its priceless value, the highest bidder will also receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Wingstop’s Head of Culinary, Chef Larry Bellah.

Made fresh in restaurants everyday, Wingstop’s ranch delivers a flavorful punch to every chicken wing, tender, sandwich or fry it touches. Fans can prepare to bid on the exclusive listing starting Monday, March 10, as the perfect way to showcase their ranch addiction. It isn’t just a bottle of craveable flavor – it’s a piece of Wingstop’s legacy and ranch history.

Flavor fans across the country can still celebrate National Ranch Day with a free regular-sized Wingstop ranch by using code “FREERANCH” at checkout on March 10, when ordering through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Wingstop Charities, whose mission is to amplify the flavor of local communities through service. Let us know of any questions!