Wingstop announced the opening of a new bar in NYC that exclusively serves chicken tenders – and not just any tenders, Wingstop’s crispy tenders in 12 bold flavors. Bar Tender by Wingstop opens to the public on April 10 for anyone craving tenders. For fans not able to join in NYC, they can experience Bar Tender by trying all 12 craft-made flavors from their local Wingstop.

“We all know the feeling of rolling into our favorite bar with friends and ordering the bartender’s specialty,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “With Bar Tender by Wingstop, we’re shaking things up – literally – serving all 12 bold flavors for a one-of-a-kind experience. And the best part? Fans can bring the Bar Tender energy home by tasting every signature flavor for themselves.”

Whether fans prefer their crispy tenders served neat – like Wingstop’s house favorite Hot Honey Rub – or with a twist – like Wingstop’s iconic Lemon Pepper – each bold, distinctive flavor will be mixed up at Bar Tender. The can’t-miss experience features some of the biggest names in the DJ scene and must-share social moments throughout the night.

To enjoy priority access to Bar Tender by Wingstop in Brooklyn from 8-11 p.m. ET on April 10 and 11, visit BarTenderbyWingstop.cventevents.com*. Walk-ins are welcome.

Fans across the country can enjoy their very own at-home Bar Tender experience with friends by ordering 15 Crispy Tenders on Wingstop.com as the perfect sharable option, with four flavor selections and three dips. Follow the Bar Tender happenings on social @wingstop across Instagram and TikTok.

*For more details on Bar Tender by Wingstop including event hours and programming, visit BarTenderbyWingstop.cventevents.com.