Wingstop Unleashes Three New Flavors for March Madness

Wingstop knows that the tournament is a full sensorial experience with highs, lows and every emotion in between. But until now, taste has been a missing piece. To bring tournament moments to fans' tastebuds, Wingstop introduced three new flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown. Serving as the perfect sampling opportunity, the brand also launched a new Full Court Meal with 12 classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $20.99 on Wingstop.com and the app.

Adding to Wingstop's starting lineup of 11 bold, distinctive flavors, the following limited-time craveable flavors and the Full Court Meal are available all tournament long at U.S. restaurants now through April 3, 2022:

Pure Mayhem: In an unprecedented turn of events that will shock the crowd, Wingstop's signature sweet and savory fry seasoning is now available on fans favorite proteins.

Crunch Time: A clutch mashup of two fan favorites – Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper – delivered just in the nick of time, this flavor combines sweet honey and zesty lemon in a fiery dry rub.

Meltdown: Sure to bring tears to fans eyes during the most emotionally charged tournament moments, this flavor tastes like savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and a buttery parmesan finish.

"We know where flavor fans will be this month - watching their favorite teams while eating wings, and Wingstop does it best," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's president and CEO. "We're feeding into the frenzy with flavors that are as bold as the bracket busting, on-court moments."

As tournament watchers are glued to their TVs, delivery is made easy by visiting Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.