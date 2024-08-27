The Flavor Experts at Wingstop continue to deliver bold, distinctive flavors with their latest LTO – Sweet BBQ Blaze – that only Wingstop can pull off. Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide* beginning today, August 26, just in time for football season.

Reinventing a classic wing flavor to deliver the most craveable flavor experience, Wingstop’s Sweet BBQ Blaze combines sweet and spice by dusting a dry rub seasoning on top of a wet sauce, creating a bold flavor inspired by two distinct BBQ regions – Kansas City and Nashville. The result? A flavor that is sweet, smoky and unexpected, ready to be hand sauced-and-tossed on Wingstop’s cooked-to-order wings, chicken sandwiches and tenders.

“Wingstop is famous for our bold, distinctive flavors and our new Sweet BBQ Blaze is a next level flavor experience,” said Wingstop’s Chief Brand Officer, Melissa Cash. “Flavor fans, this turns BBQ on its head to deliver a spin on a classic for whenever that Wingstop craving hits.”

Wingstop’s Sweet BBQ Blaze makes for the ultimate watch party or tailgate indulgence with options for everyone – chicken sandwiches, tenders, boneless wings and classic wings, with housemade ranch for dipping. Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app for a limited time while the flavor lasts.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.