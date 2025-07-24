The Flavor Experts at Wingstop filed an application to register National Chicken Tender Day. The move sets out to make official what fans already know: Wingstop’s crispy tenders don’t just compete – they dominate.

But what really hits different about Wingstop’s crispy tenders in a crowd of bland fingers and strips?

Tenderloin – one of the most premium and craveable parts of the chicken. There’s no hiding it – Wingstop is naming it.

Flavor – not just one, but 12. Tenders that are hand sauced-and-tossed, whether it's the iconic Lemon Pepper, fan-favorite Hot Honey Rub or sweet heat of Mango Habanero.

More than a sauce – flavor in every bite, not just on the side. But let's be real – no one is skipping the housemade ranch for dipping.

“Some say that chicken fingers, strips and tenders are the same, but Wingstop isn’t buying it,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “We use premium tenderloin in our chicken tenders – the ‘filet mignon of chicken’ – and hand sauce-and-toss in 12 bold flavors. By filing a trademark application to register ‘National Chicken Tender Day,’ Wingstop is giving the finger to fingers and staking our claim on our distinctive crispy tenders that fans crave.”

While July 27 marks Wingstop’s day of celebration, bold flavor and iconic value don’t stop there. Wingstop is celebrating its tenders all weekend long and encourages fans to get in on the action by tagging @Wingstop and including #WingstopCrispyTenders when sharing on social. Fans can order the 6-piece Crispy Tender Meal for 2 – with two flavors, two sides and two dips – on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app to celebrate their way this weekend.