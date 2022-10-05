Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich Returns to Menu

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is back and fans can rest assured there is plenty to go around.

Over the past few weeks, The chain has been hard at work with supplier partners scaling the level of supply needed to meet the incredible demand for this product.

In the coming days, a slew of outspoken celebs and influencers will be taking to social to provide their Honest Reviews on the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. Rick Ross will kick off the reviews today and the brand is excited to hear his take on his favorite (even though we all know he loves that Lemon Pepper). Following suit, Soulja Boy, Daym, Trey Kennedy and more will all be sharing their honest opinions and igniting the crave even further.