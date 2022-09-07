Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich Sells Out in Matter of Days

Wingstop entered the chicken sandwich scene last week, offering their sandwich in the brand’s 12 bold and distinct flavors. Wingstop quickly revealed that consumers have been constrained to a category of bland, where their only options are plain or spicy breaded sandwiches. The flavor craving is real, with Wingstop selling out its entire supply at 1,600+ U.S. locations in a matter of days, beating out Super Bowl Sunday transaction levels.

Here are some key stats:

Sold over 1 million chicken sandwiches in just 6 days

Sold out of 4 weeks of supply in just 6 days, with some restaurants wiped of supply in as little as 2 days

The first Friday after Chicken Sandwich launch, Wingstop achieved one of its highest single transaction days on record, with average daily restaurant transactions beating Super Bowl Sunday

Exceeded chicken sandwich sales expectations by 300%, based on market test results

Viral marketing campaign was #3 trending on Twitter, with all 100K free sandwich codes in giveaway called Chicken Sandwich Split claimed in under one day

Wingstop.com traffic ran over double the typical rate

“The launch of our Wingstop Chicken Sandwich in 12 flavors exceeded our expectations on all fronts," CEO Michael Skipworth says. "Our craveable product and viral campaign drove unprecedented, extraordinary demand from both our core guests as well as brought a lot of new Wingstop fans into the brand. Thanks to strong, trusted relationships with supplier partners, we anticipate having chicken sandwich supply back in restaurants soon, so fans and new guests alike can get their hands on their new favorite chicken sandwich.”

Chicken Sandwich seekers can be alerted of restocks by signing up for Wingstop’s digital database, where once back, it can be purchased at a compelling value of $5.49 for an a la carte sandwich with a dip, or $7.99 for the combo with fries and a drink. The sold out message will be shared across Wingstop social channels today and expect to see consumer reactions in live time.