Family owned and operated hospitality company, Thompson Restaurants, announced its eighth opening of Wiseguy Pizza, the first to touchdown in Florida. The new Las Olas property is located at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd, Ste 170, inside the bustling Bank of America Plaza. To commemorate the opening, Wiseguy Pizza will be giving away Cheese and Pepperoni slices on May 7th to all in-store customers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. following a celebratory Ribbon Cutting event taking place at 11 a.m.

The fast-growing and award-winning pizzeria is known for their New York Style, authentic pies characterized by distinct chewy, golden crust perfected in classic, stone deck ovens. Wiseguy Pizza’s ingredients originate from the finest sources: freshly-packed tomato sauce from California, all-natural cheese from Wisconsin, virgin olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano from Italy, to name a few. Attention to detail is at the forefront of Wiseguy’s kitchen, with sauces and dressings always made in-house and filtered water for better control over the quality of their dough.

Alongside the classics, Wiseguy Pizza has a rotating menu of specials which includes vegan, and vegetarian as well as fun flavors such as Korean Chicken and Paneer Tikka. The brand also offers cauliflower gluten-free 10-inch pies in several variations including Mushroom Truffle, Il Capo, Buffalo and Backyard Pie. Available by the slice or by whole pies in its 18 inch “Big Apple Size” (65% bigger than regular “large” 14-inch pizzas), Wiseguy Pizza is there for a quick bite to eat or to bring back and share with family, friends and colleagues for any occasion.

“We are ecstatic to introduce our award-winning pizza slices and pies to the vibrant neighborhood of Las Olas,” said Alex Berentzen, COO of Thompson Hospitality. “We are very much looking forward to this community experiencing Wiseguy’s iconic New York style pizza and unparalleled quality as we make our grand entrance into the region.”

Thompson Restaurants is no stranger to the region as the group owns and operates several South Florida properties including its popular brand, matchbox. The new Wiseguy Pizza location will feature mostly carry-out only, both for customers who walk in as well as for delivery services and catering options.

Wiseguy Pizza is open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. And don’t forget to check out “Wiseguy Wednesdays” for half off on all slices every Wednesday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m, starting on May 8th.