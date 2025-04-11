It’s no secret that video is one of the most powerful and engaging tools for learning. But traditional video production? Costly. Time-consuming. Resource-heavy. That’s why we’re excited to announce our new partnership with Synthesia, the leading AI-powered video communications platform. Together, we’re making it faster, easier, and more cost-effective to bring high-quality training videos into Wisetail.

By integrating Synthesia’s AI-driven video technology with the Wisetail platform, organizations can now:

Scale Training Faster

Quickly create professional-grade videos in Synthesia and seamlessly import them into Wisetail to get content in front of learners, fast.

Save Time & Reduce Costs

Streamline your video production workflow and eliminate manual uploads by connecting your Synthesia content directly to your Wisetail content library.

Reach Every Learner

Effortlessly create multi-language videos in Synthesia and deliver them to learners in preferred languages—no subtitles or external translation services required.

Deliver High-Impact Without the Heavy Lift

By combining Synthesia’s AI-powered video with Wisetail, teams can streamline their workflows and more easily scale high-quality, engaging training experiences, without the usual production delays or overhead.

With Wisetail and Synthesia, your team can simplify the path from idea to execution, bringing professional, personalized video content into your training programs faster and with less lift. Learn more about Wisetail integrations and how integrating Synthesia with Wisetail can drive greater impact across your business.