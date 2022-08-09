WKS Restaurant Group Promotes Paul Tanner to CFO

Roland Spongberg, president and CEO of WKS Restaurant Group, announced that Paul Tanner will be promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Paul joined WKS in 2008 with an MBA in Finance from the Yale School of Management and prior experience as a CPA at KPMG.

“During his 14-year tenure, Paul has been a key part of WKS growing its revenue by over 800 percent through leading the execution of multiple large acquisitions as well as overseeing the development, treasury, tax, and real estate functions. Paul is well qualified to assume his new responsibilities as CFO of WKS” Spongberg said.

After 15 years of dedicated service to WKS, Matt McGuinness has decided to partially retire and step down from the CFO position. “Matt’s impact at WKS has been extraordinary and his leadership, experience, wisdom, and work ethic are second to none,” Spongberg says. Matt intends to continue to work on a limited basis with WKS going forward in his new role of Executive Vice President, dedicating his time to improving underperforming restaurants.