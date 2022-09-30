WNB Factory Signs WNBA Player Allisha Gray as Franchisee

PK Restaurant Group/ WNB Factory announced its newest franchise member, Ms. Allisha Gray.

Allisha represented the USA in Tokyo in 2020 winning Gold in the 3x3 team play and is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Wings. Allisha is planning her first WNB location in Milledgeville, Georgia. Allisha played for Washington County HS (Sandersville, GA), and attended the University of South Carolina before being drafted in the WNBA draft in 2017.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Allisha to our group and expect great things from her as she prepares for her new store," the company says.