Wolfie’s Hot Chicken, Los Angeles’ vegan fast casual restaurant, announced their latest partnership with musicians Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams of Paramore through the nonprofit Support+Feed. The hospitality company, which more than doubled its projected sales at festivals like Coachella, Just Like Heaven and Cruel World, offers 100 percent plant-based comfort food that is accessible, affordable, and helps save the planet.

Eilish, a longtime vegan (she was PETA’s youngest-ever Person Of The Year in 2021) introduced Woflie’s to the Banc of Montreal Stadium in 2021 to celebrate her performance in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Wolfie’s then became a full-time BMO Stadium vendor, and the venue’s best selling concession, drawing in additional investments from BMO’s hometeam, the Major League Soccer Champions, Los Angeles Football Club.

Since then, through her mother Maggie Baird's non profit, Support+Feed, Eilish has been involved with the brand and has helped to distribute over 400 plant-based meals alongside artists like Janelle Monet. Support+Feed provides nourishing, plant-based meals for children & families, seniors, homeless & domestic abuse shelters, food banks, and LGBTQ+ centers in marginalized communities.

Through Support+Feed, Wolfie's was introduced to Eilish's longtime friend Hayley Williams, lead singer of the hit rock band Paramore. Since then, Paramore partnered with Wolfie’s on a specialty collaboration called "The Crave Box Meal" during the band’s two night sold out run at Kia Forum (7/19 - 7/20) in order to give concertgoers a delicious and plant-based alternative to traditional stadium food.

“We had to bring a bit of home with us to LA. We’re so excited to have partnered with Wolfie’s for these two shows at the Forum. They're my favorite. Since the show ended I've Postmates'd myself Wolfie's a number of times before we head off to the next show. That s** is delicious," Hayley Williams says.

Wolfie’s is on a mission to prove that even meat-lovers can enjoy eating a vegan fried chicken sandwich, while using 75 percent less environmental resources required to produce the same menu offerings with animal meat. The company, which originated in a 450-sq ft. food truck, now has locations in Highland Park, in addition to an exclusive outpost at BMO Stadium, with plans to expand brick and mortar locations and stadium presence in the future.

“We’re honored to be collaborating with talented, values-aligned superstars who continue to bring vegan cuisine into the mainstream,” say Wolfie’s Hot Chicken co-founders Jason Eisner and Josh Beane. “We’re just getting started.”