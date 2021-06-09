Wolfnights to Hold Grand Opening for New Manhattan Location

Wolfnights, the hottest gourmet wrap concept in New York City, will hold a grand opening celebration on June 10 at its new location at 2675 Broadway in Manhattan's Upper West Side. This is the first of three new locations the brand expects to open in 2021, which will more than double the concept’s footprint in New York City and kick off national expansion through franchising.

Wolfnights Founder and CEO Itai Afek has already identified his next location in Midtown Manhattan and is actively seeking space for a third location, which will bring the concept’s Manhattan footprint to five locations. Opportunities for low-cost restaurant conversions and unprecedented real estate deals accelerated the concept’s growth plans in 2020.

“We have been strategic and intentional with our growth trajectory in New York, and we are confident that these new locations will instill confidence in new franchisees and fuel our growth nationwide,” says Afek. “This is a significant milestone, and we look forward to welcoming regulars and newcomers alike to the new Upper West Side location.”

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Wolfnights plans to quickly expand in New York, New Jersey and along the east coast. Afek plans to open more than 500 new locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“Wolfnights’s popularity is skyrocketing in the most competitive restaurant market in the world, and now is the time for franchisees to get on board,” says Dan Rowe, franchise industry veteran and CEO of Fransmart. “Over the past year, this concept has expanded its fan base, strengthened its operations and built a rock-solid foundation for franchisees looking for a hot concept with unlimited potential.”

Founded by Afek in 2011, Wolfnights creates the ideal bite, ensuring that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy and chewy, by using the highest quality ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind flavor experiences for customers. Many of the concept’s signature menu items feature a blend of Mediterranean and Thai elements, from spicy pickled pineapple to housemade coconut vanilla sauce. Their fresh dough is baked to perfection for each order on the IronWolf, a huge iron dome heated by a blazing fire, modeled after the traditional food preparation techniques used in the Mediterranean region.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 20 customers in line will receive a $100 Wolfnights gift card. Customers who donate $5 to the Westside Campaign Against Hunger will receive a free wrap at the location (in-store purchases only).