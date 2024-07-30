Women in AV/IT (WAVIT), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women in the audio-visual industry, announces the launch of its Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, designed to support women as they embark on AV/IT careers, or navigate career challenges. With a community-minded approach, WAVIT ensures that no woman is left alone. Committee members will provide resources and closely monitor partnerships to ensure a beneficial fit for mentors and mentees. The program, open to all career stages, matches mentors and mentees based on interests and experiences, offering tailored support and guidance.

Wave of Influence Mentorship Key Program Details:

Interested mentors and mentees will complete questionnaires, specifying desired frequency of contact, time zones, specific verticals, roles, and length of time in the industry.

Mentees can indicate their preferred style and duration for the mentoring relationship.

Questionnaires can be submitted online via the Mentor / Mentee links.

“Mentorship is a cornerstone in empowering women within the AV/IT industry. Through WAVIT’s Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, we are fostering essential one-on-one relationships that provide women with the guidance, support, and resources they need to navigate their careers confidently. This program not only helps women overcome challenges but also nurtures their growth, enhancing their skills and expanding their professional networks. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive community where women can thrive and lead. Anyone interested in sponsoring the mentorship program should reach out to Carrie Garcia from the WAVIT sponsorship committee. We are also building a scholarship fund for those who need assistance with the membership requirements,” said Gina Sansivero, WAVIT president and VP of marketing and communications at AtlasIED.



From WAVIT Outreach Committee Chairs, Hope Roth and Jill Levine. This from Jill, “the Wave of Influence Mentorship Program is to assist women who desire personal and professional guidance to help them move forward and grow within the industry in a variety of fields. I wish there was a program like this when I started in the industry in 1999.”

“Having been on both sides of the mentor/mentee relationship, I know firsthand how empowering and impactful a strong mentoring relationship can be. I credit several unofficial mentors with helping me grow my career to where it is today. I look forward to working with the next generation of amazing women in AV. The WAV/IT Outreach is currently looking for mentor program sponsors. Please reach out to myself and Jill Levine if you want to be part of this exciting new program,” from Hope Roth.

Industry Insights

AVIXA reports from 2022 reveal that while the percentage of women in the industry is increasing, they still represent only 13% of InfoComm attendees. In the United States, only 15% of all engineers are women. Mentorship has proven to be a powerful tool, propelling women toward greater success and fulfillment. By fostering one-on-one relationships, mentoring programs create a safe space where young women can seek advice, ask questions, and receive constructive feedback.

Empowering Women in Leadership

Notably, no other category has a lower percentage of women than senior leadership. WAVIT’s commitment to community and ongoing support not only addresses the gender gap in the AV industry but also empowers women to thrive and succeed. Mentoring enhances skills, expands networks, and fosters the confidence needed to navigate the complexities of the professional landscape.

Join WAVIT Today

WAVIT believes in the power of mentorship to transform careers and create lasting impact. Join us in empowering women in AV/IT and shaping the future of our industry. Together, we can break barriers and build a more inclusive and successful environment for all.

To learn more about Women in AV/IT or to get involved in the Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, visit womeninavit.org.