Wonder, a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise, unveiled a bold new brand identity supported by its first full-funnel marketing campaign and a product expansion bringing local restaurants powered by Grubhub to the Wonder app. Complete with a unified creative system designed to scale, this brand refresh is a meaningful step towards Wonder’s vision to be the destination for every mealtime moment across all formats, dayparts, and channels.

Wonder’s new positioning reflects an evolution from single-format solution into the only unified platform that blends delivery, meal kits, heat & eat, chef partnerships, and local restaurant ordering, all in one seamless experience. Its latest product launch offers Grubhub partners directly through the Wonder app alongside Wonder restaurants and Blue Apron meal kits for the first time, bringing to life its brand promise of cravings without compromise for Wonder users. In a category where most brands solve for a single format or daypart, Wonder is designed to empower customers to eat on their own terms – whenever, wherever, and whatever they’re craving.

“Wonder is the only platform that guarantees to satisfy every craving, without compromise and regardless of format, channel, or daypart” said Courtney Lawrie, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Wonder. “Bringing local restaurants to the Wonder app is a massive step forward in our brand’s evolution, and this bold new identity is designed not just to reflect the multi-format mealtime platform we’ve become, but lay the foundation for where we go next.”

Designed to evoke the emotional satisfaction of a great meal and the confidence of a platform that never compromises, at the heart of Wonder’s updated identity is the simple but powerful belief that craving is a human truth and no one should ever have to settle when it comes to food. Purpose-built to drive awareness and performance at scale across Wonder’s unified platform, the new creative system is complete with updated visuals and a brand persona anchored in the warmth and joy of eating. New features include an approachable, modern logo, a bolder expressive color palette, and a confident brand voice to reintroduce Wonder to customers as the authority on satisfying cravings.

To introduce its new branding, Wonder is launching its first full-funnel brand campaign across owned, paid, and earned channels. Encompassing social, email, in-store, and the brand’s first CTV campaign, this is the most comprehensive marketing effort in Wonder’s history. Aimed at reinforcing Wonder’s evolved positioning through consistent, recognizable messaging and connecting with customers on an emotional level through cravings-first storytelling, the campaign showcases the breadth and flexibility of the Wonder platform in everyday life.

Beyond giving customers more variety and choice around every mealtime moment, Wonder’s product expansion represents a significant value add for the tens of thousands of Grubhub restaurant partners in markets where Wonder operates. As Grubhub continues to explore new ways to increase its value proposition for merchants, availability on the Wonder app gives partners an entirely new channel to reach new customers, generate more sales, and grow their businesses, with no extra work and at no extra cost. Featured alongside Wonder originals and Blue Apron’s selection of meal kits and prepared meals, Grubhub merchants gain visibility among Wonder’s food-loving diner base while still benefiting from the scale and support of the Grubhub platform and the existing channel of the standalone Grubhub app.

To experience Wonder’s latest platform updates and new brand identity, visit wonder.com or download the Wonder app. Follow along @wonder on social media for the latest updates.