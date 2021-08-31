Workforce Management Solution Quinyx Recognized in Gartner Market Guide

Quinyx, a leading provider of workforce management software, today announced that its software has been recognized by Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, as a representative vendor in its Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications 2021. The guide helps application leaders to identify suitable vendors.

Quinyx AI-powered workforce management software makes the complex tasks of scheduling, time reporting, communicating, budgeting, and forecasting shifts and hourly workers simple. Quinyx helps companies around the world reduce labor costs, remain compliant, and improve workforce efficiency - all the while boosting their bottom line, employee satisfaction, and retention.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 45% of large enterprises with hourly paid workers and variable demand for labor will use automation to drive workforce scheduling decisions.”

Quinyx supports this statement and delivers exactly this through its AI-powered workforce management software.

In addition to being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications 2021, Quinyx was also named in two other reports: Gartner’s Market Guide for Retail Workforce Management Applications 2021 and Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology 2021 as a next-gen workforce management software.

Quinyx CEO and Founder Erik Fjellborg comments:

“Quinyx’s mission is to help organizations across the world increase labor efficiency, employee engagement, save on labor costs and remain compliant in order to meet their business goals. We are extremely proud to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications 2021 for the fourth year in a row”.

"Download a free copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications 2021 report to learn more about Quinyx and workforce management.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.