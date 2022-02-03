Workplace Delivery Platform Foodja Launches Meal Service

Foodja, the country's leading workplace restaurant delivery platform, has launched its nationally focused, professional meal service, the Foodja Cafe, to provide a reliable and cost effective workplace benefit to companies with 50 to 20,000 employees.

"Our Cafe product launch was driven by the transition to accommodate individuals in the pandemic environment as employees return to the office,” says Steve Sprinkle, founder and CEO of Foodja. "Employees are looking to order their own personalized, Individually packaged meals from local restaurants. Employers are looking to create a great workplace experience to welcome employees back to the office. Our Cafe product provides both.”

Foodja Cafe allows individual employees to order their own meal from a list of rotating, local restaurants with expertly curated options to ensure that employees never experience “menu boredom” again. Available for all meal periods including breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, seven days a week, employees receive a text notification when their meal has arrived so they can pick up their individually packaged and labeled meal from the designated Foodja kiosk located inside or outside of their office. By simplifying office meal delivery and encouraging coworkers to engage with one another during breaks, the contactless meal delivery program promotes productivity while helping to build a fun and safe workplace culture where employees can have a group dining experience without having to leave the office.

Foodja Cafe has proven beneficial in the post-Covid workplace as it allows for only one delivery person for each 15 to 20 meals as opposed to one delivery person per meal, reducing foot traffic and disruptions from drivers coming into the workplace. Helping to ease the transition of remote working to in-office, Cafe promotes company growth by creating an experience that encourages employees to come back to work. Cafe allows employers to use the service as a benefit with the option to sponsor an entire meal for employees, or just pay a portion of the cost so it works with any budget. Property managers even use Foodja Cafe as a building amenity to provide added value for tenants.

Foodja Cafe also helps local restaurants introduce their food to new customers. Rather than converting the restaurant's existing in-store customers to delivery customers, as is common with other meal delivery platforms, Foodja Cafe aims to drive in-store traffic by exposing new customers to participating restaurants and encouraging them to visit in-store in their free time with bounce back offers.