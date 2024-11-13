Workstream, the modern payroll, HR, and hiring platform designed for the hourly business, announced the appointment of Nadeem Bajwa as Strategic Advisor. Bajwa, owner of more than 250 Papa Johns locations, brings over two decades of expertise in scaling franchise operations and implementing innovative workforce solutions.

With over two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, Bajwa brings exceptional expertise in:

● Scaling franchise operations from a single location to over 200 restaurants

● Implementing innovative technology solutions across large workforce networks

● Optimizing operational efficiency in multi-location businesses

● Developing strategies for employee retention and workforce management

“The hourly workforce—and quick-service restaurants specifically—currently face a unique set of challenges that require specialized solutions,” said Nadeem Bajwa. “Workstream’s commitment to building technology specifically for hourly workers aligns perfectly with my experience in the industry. I look forward to partnering with an industry-leading company that aligns with my vision about the future of franchise restaurants.”

Bajwa’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Workstream, as the company recently expanded its suite of payroll, HR, and hiring products into one integrated solution. His extensive experience in managing large-scale hourly workforces across multiple locations will help shape Workstream’s product development and strategic initiatives.

“Nadeem’s remarkable journey from delivery driver to becoming one of Papa Johns’ largest franchisees embodies the spirit of the hourly workforce we serve,” said Desmond Lim, CEO and co-founder of Workstream. “His deep understanding of operational challenges and workforce management will be invaluable as we continue to innovate our platform for hourly workers.”