By partnering with Incentivio, San Francisco-based World Wrapps saw a significant boost in app orders, resulting in 35% growth within the first four months of launch. World Wrapps are connoisseurs and purveyors of high-quality fresh wraps, bowls, and flatbreads.

Matt Blair, CEO of World Wrapps Inc., wasn’t the only person who loved the new app. An anonymous guest survey revealed positive sentiment and statements such as:

● “I like the improved UI, and it looks more modern and fresh. It’s also much easier to use.”

● “I love the app; it’s quick and easy to navigate.”

● “The app makes ordering convenient and fast.”

Blair said, “We are thrilled to see the boost in in-app and online sales, and our guests are loving the experience.”

Jayson Fabre, Jr. Director of Marketing, added, “The results look really good with respect to check averages and user experience. We are really just beginning to realize some of the benefits of the loyalty & marketing tools in the platform and are doubly excited to see the benefits of the AI-driven data capabilities in the coming months.”

“World Wrapps has been a delight to work with. They truly see the value of not just meeting but exceeding guest expectations. Especially the promise of a data-driven unified commerce & engagement platform that drives real business value – the TCO and ROI are unparalleled,” said Rajat Bhakhri, CEO and Co-Founder of Incentivio.

