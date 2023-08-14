Wow Bao Adds Walmart to its List of Grocery Partners

Wow Bao, the leading Asian fast-casual restaurant brand in North America, and the largest dumpling house in the U.S. announced the expansion of its nationwide presence with the addition of Walmart Inc. to its grocery partners. The partnership with the world’s largest retailer more than doubles the CPG vertical of Wow Bao’s business, from 1,000 grocery stores to over 4,000 in the continental United States.

“Wow Bao has realized incredible growth throughout all our channels and this partnership is a testament to how we’ve leveraged our popularity among consumers,” says Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. “With the addition of Walmart to our CPG channels, we are able to meet the demands of our customer base and provide them with the craveable product they expect from Wow Bao straight from their local Walmart freezer section.”

Walmart stores will launch with five bao flavors including Teriyaki Chicken Bao, Mongolian-Style Spicy Beef Bao, Chinese-Style BBQ Pork Bao, Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao, and Coconut Custard Bao. Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao and Coconut Custard Bao are Walmart CPG exclusives. The in-store partnership is an extension of the e-commerce relationship the companies have maintained for nearly a year.