Wow Bao to Celebrate Annual National Bao Day

Wow Bao, one of the nation’s fastest growing restaurant brands, is celebrating its 18th annual National Bao Day. Customers will get $10 in free food on August 22, 2021 from 12 - 2 pm at all 4 Chicago locations.

In addition to free lunch, the 4 Wow Bao locations in Chicago will partner with GrubHub to offer free delivery and free food from 5 - 7 pm.

National Bao Day was created by Wow Bao to recognize its first restaurant which opened August 22nd, 2003 and to celebrate the Chinese tradition of steamed buns known as bao. The holiday also raises awareness about Wow Bao’s national expansion via dark / ghost kitchens and its continued march towards 1,000 locations by the end of 2021.

The deal is available at Wow Bao stores at State & Lake, Water Tower Place, State & Division, and Clark & Diversey.

Also, select Wow Bao locations around the country will have an all-day $15 off $25 or $15 off $30 with free delivery on Grubhub