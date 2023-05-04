Wow Bao Chooses DevourGO to Help with New Digital Collectible Rewards Program

Devour Inc announced that Wow Bao, the Nationally recognized fast casual Asian restaurant, has chosen DevourGO as their official ordering partner for their upcoming digital collectible rewards program. This collaboration brings together two innovative companies in the food and technology industries to provide a unique experience for diners . Wow Bao, is launching its much-awaited digital collectible program in May.

Geoff Alexander, President & CEO of Wow Bao, expressed his excitement over the partnership, stating, “We understand the importance of providing diners the best possible experience and are thrilled to be working with DevourGO. We are confident that they will help us achieve that goal."

Devour's CEO, Shelly Rupel, also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to have been chosen as Wow Bao's partner for the upcoming launch. Our platform provides a frictionless ordering experience for the next generation of guests that engage with brands through digital assets, and we're excited to extend that experience to Wow Bao's fans. We believe that this partnership is a testament to the value of the blockchain in the restaurant industry, and we look forward to working with Wow Bao on this exciting project."

DevourGO will deliver a unique experience of automated promotions for holders of the Wow Bao collectibles when ordering from Wow Bao restaurants in the DevourGO marketplace. The partnership between Wow Bao and DevourGO highlights the increasing trend of digital assets in the restaurant industry and the potential benefits they can bring to customers.

Wow Bao’s digital collectibles program launches in May, and Devour will be onboarding locations nationwide in the coming months to deliver the next-generation ordering and guest engagement experience for Wow Bao fans coast-to-coast.