Wow Bao Extends Grocery Presence In Partnership with Hissho Sushi

Wow Bao has expanded its nationwide grocery presence with Hissho Sushi to 1,000 units in 30+ states. National chains along with 300 additional regional locations are opening this summer which will offer bao, potstickers, egg rolls and rangoons within the sushi/deli/fresh section of the stores.

“With the expansion of Wow Bao’s presence in grocery stores nationwide, we are on track to be everywhere people shop for easy, healthy meals,” says Geoff Alexander, President & CEO of Wow Bao. “Thanks to partners like Hissho Sushi and the prevalence of fresh food in grocery stores, Wow Bao has become a leader in craveable, Asian take & heat meals.

Thanks to the popularity of Wow Bao’s menu items, Hissho Sushi will expand locations offering Wow Bao, and is considering adding new menu items in the coming months.

“We’re so excited to partner with a brand that is just as passionate about Asian-inspired foods as we are! This partnership allows us to provide both consumers and retailers with healthy and innovative meal options,” says Brian Kiel, COO of Hissho Sushi. “Wow Bao paired with any of our made-fresh, hand-crafted sushi rolls provides customers with a delicious and flavorful experience.”

Customers can search at wowbao.com/grocery for the nearest Hissho Sushi location that sells Wow Bao.