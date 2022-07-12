Wow Bao to Now Offer Food Through High-Tech Vending Machines

Wow Bao announced Tuesday an industry-leading partnership with Automated Retail Technologies and its Just Baked Hot Food kiosks. This is the first Asian bao available through high-tech vending machines across North America.

Wow Bao inside of Just Baked vending machines will begin its roll out in hospitals, hotels, bars, schools, airports and casinos. Florida and Georgia are the first markets to launch, and the team has an aggressive growth plan to increase the footprint across the US and Canada through 2022 and 2023.

“After seven years of research and development, we are excited to conveniently offer Wow Bao’s signature items via Just Baked’s Hot Food Vending machines in otherwise food desert locations,” says Geoff Alexander, Wow Bao’s President and CEO. “Wow Bao has always believed that evolution & innovation are important to grow the brand, and we are incredibly excited for this partnership.”

The partnership launched Tuesday with 50 kiosks in 24 different cities offering Wow Bao favorites such as Teriyaki Bao, Mongolian Beef Bao, Chicken Dumplings, and Coconut Custard Bao.

“As soon as we tested Wow Bao through our kiosk, we knew we had a home run,” adds Kevin Haggerty, VP of Customer Success at Automated Retail Technologies. “Serving Wow Bao Asian street food through our revolutionary Just Baked Hot Food kiosk allows us to bring this delicious product to places that previously couldn’t get this high-quality hot food before.”