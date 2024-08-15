Wow Bao, the largest virtual fast-casual Asian restaurant concept with 700+ locations, announced a strategic partnership with Superorder, the leading AI-powered reputation and performance management platform for restaurants. This collaboration empowers Wow Bao to elevate its digital customer service experience, optimize operations, and drive profitability.

By leveraging Superorder’s suite of AI-driven tools, Wow Bao achieved a 100% customer response rate within minutes, ensuring customers receive prompt and personalized responses to order discrepancies. This has led to significant improvements in customer satisfaction, improved operations, and a strengthened brand reputation across multiple digital platforms.

“Partnering with Superorder has been transformative for Wow Bao. Their software solutions have allowed us to both connect with customers and manage operations more effectively and efficiently than ever before,” said Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. “Superorder’s tools have played a role in elevating brand reputation and driving continued growth.”

Beyond reputation management, Superorder provides Wow Bao with actionable AI insights that drive operational excellence. Real-time performance reporting offers a clear view of store activity, enabling Wow Bao to optimize performance, leading to more efficient management and better financial outcomes.

“We’re incredibly excited about the positive impact our partnership has had on Wow Bao’s business,” said Henry Engel, Chief Revenue Officer of Superorder. “It’s a testament to how AI can enhance customer relationships and improve overall restaurant quality in today’s fast-paced, digitally-native dining world. We’re truly excited to collaborate with such a dynamic brand.”