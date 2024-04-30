Wow Bao unveiled a new mobile app with a fresh interface and all-in-one navigation that allows guests to order delivery anywhere, anytime from its over 700 virtual kitchens. Platforming with Lunchbox, a leading enterprise restaurant technology solution provider, users can now purchase Wow Bao from over 6,000 retailers nationwide all from the palm of their hand, via a fully branded custom UI.

A pioneer in technology, Wow Bao was one of the first in the industry to unveil a mobile ordering app in 2010. After several advances to its Hot Buns Club rewards program the brand required an app that consolidated ordering, earning, and tracking points and rewards. The app also incorporates Wow Bao’s CPG vertical and through Smart Commerce, enables users to link to their local grocer to purchase the product from their personal device.

Additionally, users can enter Wow Bao’s exclusive Dim Sum Palace Roblox experience through the app. Once in the experience, they can uncover clues and claim a free box of Wow Bao and enter to win bao for a year.

“The launch of Wow Bao’s new app couldn’t have come at a better time in our technology evolution, as we have always aimed to provide our fans with the most delicious food and most seamless way to enjoy it, all while earning rewards for their loyalty,” said Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. “We partnered with Lunchbox because they’re a best-in-class leader in restaurant loyalty, catering, and online ordering. Their team exceeded our expectations and delivered a stellar product in record time.”

Lunchbox partnered with Wow Bao to develop a custom mobile user interface, providing the brand’s loyalists with a unique experience and further access to its products across delivery, grocery, and rewards. On developing the app and working with Wow Bao, Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and co-founder of Lunchbox said, “Geoff has been a trusted partner of Lunchbox, tapping in to advise on roadmap and strategy through our Food Tech Council – we’re honored to hand back the support, platforming one of our industry’s biggest innovators and giving their fan base more ways to order. It’s our mission to innovate alongside the brand and deliver an exceptional experience.”