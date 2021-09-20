Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Launches Fall Menu

While guests may associate Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade’s (Wow Wow) fruit-forward flavors and island vibes with the summer season, the all-natural, sustainable fast casual hot spot is no stranger to fall flavors. Timed with leaves changing colors and a briskness in the air, Wow Wow is launching its fall limited time menu on Monday, September 20.

Of course, it would not be fall without some pumpkin spice additions on the menu. Wow Wow is bringing back two fan-favorite pumpkin spice items: Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast. The Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew is a delectable blend of cold brew and pumpkin spice creamer, while the Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast has pumpkin spice almond butter, bananas, coconut chips and honey piled on top of one thick slice of multi grain toast.

“Our new fall menu offerings embody the very best parts of the fall season,” says Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. “With just one bite or sip of our pumpkin spice food and beverage menu items, you’ll be instantly transported to the feeling of sweater weather. We’re also excited to add two new food options to our limited-time fall menu including the Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich and the OG Dream Bowl. All of our newest offerings are poised to become instant fan-favorites.”

Also being introduced to guests this fall are the Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich and the OG Dream Bowl. The Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich is a perfect blend of avocado and hard-boiled eggs, evenly spread over a toasted panini flatbread with tomato slices, lettuce mix and topped with a sriracha drizzle. The OG Dream Bowl is a combination of coconut milk, bananas, clementine’s and ginger topped with fresh pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, coconut chips and granola.

Wow Wow fans and aficionados are encouraged to try the new fall flavors soon, as they will only be available while supplies last.